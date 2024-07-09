Fireworks go off too close to a crowd at Crescent Beach, injuring one

Posted by Lauren Pretto July 8, 2024

CRESCENT CITY, Cal.- A family-fun day takes a dangerous turn when fireworks go off too close to a crowd.

On Fourth of July, families gathered on Crescent Beach to celebrate the holiday when fireworks started shooting off from one of the groups. Folks were watching the unplanned show when suddenly, fireworks exploded too close to the ground. Though not much is known about the impacts of the explosion, one woman says her 3-year-old nephew was life-flighted to a hospital after his lung collapsed and his heart stopped beating. As of Monday, the boy is in an induced coma in stable conditions.

Anyone interested can go to this GoFundMe link to help support the boy’s medical expenses.

Calls to Crescent City Police Department were not returned.

Lauren Pretto
