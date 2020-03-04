First California coronavirus death reported

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. – California is reporting the first known death from coronavirus in the state.
KCRA reports Placer County health officials confirmed an elderly person with underlying health conditions died from COVID-19.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this patient,” Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson said. “While we have expected more cases, this death is an unfortunate milestone in our efforts to fight this disease, and one that we never wanted to see.”
The person was believed to have contracted the novel coronavirus on a Princess Cruise ship that traveled between San Francisco and Mexico in mid-February.
According to health officials, the person had minimal contact with the community.