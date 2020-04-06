First cases of COVID-19 reported in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – The first cases of confirmed COVID-19 have been reported in Curry County.
On April 5, Curry County Emergency Management said three people tested positive for COVID-19. All three were apparently symptom-free and were self-isolating while being monitored by Curry County Public Health.
The Oregon Health Authority has been notified, according to emergency managers.
Due to privacy laws, no information has been released that could identify infected individuals.
For the latest coronavirus information in Curry County, visit https://currypublichealth.com