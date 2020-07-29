First COVID-related death reported in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County has seen its first death from COVID-19.
Jackson County Health and Human Services said a local 65-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus on June 29 died on July 25 while being treated at a Portland hospital. The man had underlying health conditions.
“It is with very heavy hearts that we announce this fatality,” Jackson County Health Officer Jim Shames. “We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual.”
The latest death is Oregon’s 309th COVID-related fatality.
As of July 29, there were 325 total cases of coronavirus in Jackson County. 85 of those were still active.
Public health officials took the opportunity to remind the public that face coverings are still required for indoor spaces available to the public, including grocery stores and retailers. More information about the state’s mask mandate can be found at https://govstatus.egov.com/or-oha-face-coverings
“Face coverings are an additional step to help slow the spread of COVID-19 when combined with every day preventive actions and social distancing in public and social settings,” Jackson County HHS said. “Everyone should practice physical distancing (stay six feet away from people who are not in your household), practice good hand hygiene, and frequently disinfect surfaces that are touched often.”