First day of Josephine County Fair

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — The 104th Josephine County Fair is happening now.
Gates opened at 10 this morning.
Food, rides, livestock, and musical performances are attracting many from across Southern Oregon and beyond.
A couple we spoke with today is returning once again to relive the memories of the place they first met.
“And there she was… and she had snow cones and all that and I sort of squirted her with a little snow cone juice and let her know who I was,” said Howard Fort about his current wife, Kathy Fort. “We graduated in June, got married in July… 43 years ago…”
They brought three of their grandchildren to the fair today to show them where they met all those years ago.
Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for kids, and $8 for seniors and veterans.