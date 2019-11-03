First-ever hemp education center opens doors for West Coast

WHITE CITY, Ore.– The first hemp education center of its kind on the West Coast has found its home in southern Oregon.
The Triminator’s Oregon Education Center is located in White City just down the road from the Rogue Community College White City campus.
The company, Triminator, Inc., has partnered with local hemp and medicinal marijuana company – OM Extracts to provide a space for farmers to learn about their equipment.
The two companies say there’s a need in the community to provide a place where farmers can find and share ideas and learn about the latest industrial equipment.
“It’s really a place for the community to come together and learn about all this amazing post-harvesting handling technology and the ways that we can serve farmers with the most efficient equipment to make the best medicinal products,” said Mitra Sticklen, chief operations officer for OM Extracts.
The education center is open by appointment only. Sticklen says if farmers would like to schedule a time, they can contact OM Extracts for more details.
