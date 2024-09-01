First look at new “Jurassic World” starring Scarlett Johansson

(CNN) – Universal is sharing a first look at “Jurassic World Rebirth,” starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey.

Johansson plays a covert ops expert, Ali plays her partner, and Bailey plays a paleontologist.

This is the seventh film in the 31-year-old dinosaur action franchise.

The script was written by David Koepp, who wrote 1993’s original “Jurassic Park.”

According to the official summary, the movie takes place five years after the event depicted in 2022’s “Jurassic World Dominion.”

“Jurassic World Rebirth” is set to come out on July 2, 2025.

