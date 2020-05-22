First responder shot and killed in Cave Junction, firefighters say

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – A death investigation is underway after a volunteer firefighter was shot and killed in Josephine County.
The Illinois Valley Fire District said they were called out to an incident Thursday morning in the 900 block of Caves Highway in Cave Junction. One of its volunteer firefighters was responding to the call when he was shot and killed.
Multiple agencies are now investigating.
IVFD Chief John Holmes said even he doesn’t have many details about what happened. “From what we’re understanding, he was responding to one of our fires we had this morning,” Chief Holmes explained. “But as far as what had happened right after he opened the door to respond I, unfortunately, don’t have that information at this point.”
OSP is leading the investigation along with the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
We were told a procession was planned to take place Thursday afternoon in the Cave Junction area on Redwood Highway towards White City.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.