First responders remind public about life jacket loaner stations

MEDFORD, Ore. – Following a tragic drowning on the Rogue River, first responders are reminding people that there are life jacket loaner stations available across the region.
Thursday afternoon, a 49-year-old man from California was rafting on the Rogue when his kayak overturned and he was swept downriver. He did not survive.
The following day, Fire District 3 reminded visitors to the area who forgot their life jackets that there are Life Jacket Loaner Stations at several recreation sites in southwestern Oregon. All they ask is that you return the jacket when finished with your adventures.
Loaner life jackets are available at the following locations:
- Touvelle boat ramp
- Agate Lake
- Shady Cove next to the Edgewater Inn
- Lake of the Woods at Camp McLaughlin
- Galesville Reservoir
- Illinois River Forks State Park
- Stewart Park boat ramp
- Takelma boat ramp
- Touvelle State Recreation Site boat ramp
- Diamond Lake Reservoir
- Cantrall Buckley County Park
- Provolt Recreation Site
- McKee Bridge
For more information about the program, visit https://www.oregon.gov/osmb/boater-info/Pages/Life-Jacket-Loaner-Stations.aspx