First responders remind public about life jacket loaner stations

MEDFORD, Ore. – Following a tragic drowning on the Rogue River, first responders are reminding people that there are life jacket loaner stations available across the region.

Thursday afternoon, a 49-year-old man from California was rafting on the Rogue when his kayak overturned and he was swept downriver. He did not survive.

The following day, Fire District 3 reminded visitors to the area who forgot their life jackets that there are Life Jacket Loaner Stations at several recreation sites in southwestern Oregon. All they ask is that you return the jacket when finished with your adventures.

Loaner life jackets are available at the following locations:

Touvelle boat ramp

Agate Lake

Shady Cove next to the Edgewater Inn

Lake of the Woods at Camp McLaughlin

Galesville Reservoir

Illinois River Forks State Park

Stewart Park boat ramp

Takelma boat ramp

Touvelle State Recreation Site boat ramp

Diamond Lake Reservoir

Cantrall Buckley County Park

Provolt Recreation Site

McKee Bridge

For more information about the program, visit https://www.oregon.gov/osmb/boater-info/Pages/Life-Jacket-Loaner-Stations.aspx