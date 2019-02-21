First responders safe after rollover crash in northern California

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The crew of a Grenada Fire District truck was spared from injuries after their vehicle tumbled over an embankment in Siskiyou County.
Starting at about 7:15 a.m. Thursday, there were a series of crashes on Interstate 5 south of Yreka.
The crashes brought traffic to a halt on the icy roadways as medical and fire crews rushed to respond.
One of those rescue vehicles—a fire truck with the Grenada Fire District—was hit by another vehicle, sending it over an embankment as it rolled over several times.
The truck was totaled, but the crew inside escaped without injuries.
Photos via Mayten Fire Department.