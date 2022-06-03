Fish for free this weekend in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s next Free Fishing Weekend is this Saturday and Sunday.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said on June 4 and June 5, 2022. While you won’t need a license to fish on those days, area closures, bag limits and all other regulations still apply.

After several cancelations due to COVID-19, Free Fishing Weekend events involving ODFW staff and volunteers are returning in a limited capacity. A full list of events is available HERE.

Lake of the Woods Resort is holding a special event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. where volunteers will be available to help with everything from baiting the hook to teaching you how to clean and cook your fish.

ODFW has 101 suggestions for places to fish. And if you live near Portland, Bend, Medford, Roseburg, Lane County or on the south coast, there are lots of nearby options.

Visit the Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations to find out more.

Seasonal regulation changes can be found at https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/