Fish skin heals pets badly burned in Camp Fire

DAVIS, Calif. (KCRA) – Veterinarians in California are using fish skins to help animals that were badly burned in the recent Camp Fire.
The sterilized tilapia skins serve as a biological bandage that provides protection and pain relief.
It’s already helping a boxer, named Olivia. Doctor Jamie Peyton performed the procedure UC Davis and is pioneering the treatment that has never before been used on cats and dogs.
She hopes Olivia’s success offers hope for animals who are burned in future wildfires.
