Fisher-Price recalls dumbbell toy for choking risk

(CNN) – Fisher-Price is recalling a dumbbell toy because of a possible choking hazard to infants.

This plastic dumbbell is part of the Baby Biceps Gift Set. The toy-maker says gray caps on the ends of the dumbbell can come off.

Fisher-Price received seven reports of the defect, but no injuries were reported.

The toy is sold at several major retailers, including Walmart and Target, as well as online.

Consumers are urged to take the dumbbell toy away from children and contact Fisher-Price for how to get a refund of $10.

