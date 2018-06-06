Fisherman rescued from sinking boat off Oregon Coast

Harbor, Ore. – A fisherman was rescued from his boat that was sinking off the coast of Harbor, Oregon Wednesday.
The U.S. Coast Guard said at about 10:00 a.m., a 29-foot commercial fishing vessel was over 2 miles west of the Chetco River entrance when it began taking on water. The onboard dewatering pumps couldn’t keep up with the inflow, prompting the fisherman on board to radio for help.
Two Coast Guard Sector North Bend boat crews launched in response to the call for assistance.
Once they reached the fishing vessel, crews tried to use one of their portable dewatering pumps to stop the rising water, but they were unsuccessful. The water—possibly coming in through the ship’s propeller shaft seal—had risen too high. The vessel was evacuated.
According to the USCG, the boat eventually sank to a depth of about 216 feet. Crews worked to remove as much of the debris as possible. A maximum of 60 gallons of fuel was on board when it sank.
Nobody was injured in the incident.