Fishing crew stranded off Oregon Coast rescued

COOS BAY, Ore. – U.S. Coast Guard members spent over 11 hours towing a disabled ship to shore off the Oregon Coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Coos Bay said on Monday, a 71-foot fishing vessel’s engine gave out about 30 miles south of the Coos Bay Bar.

A Coast Guard rescue boat was launched at about 12:30 p.m. to assist. It was later joined by another USCG boat about 11 hours later.

Battling swells that would occasionally reach ten feet high and 25-knot winds, both Coast Guard boats were able to eventually bring the 110-ton fishing vessel into the Charleston Marina.

“BZ Crew!” the Coast Guard said, meaning “bravo zulu,” which more or less translates to “job well done” in naval lingo.