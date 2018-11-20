Fitness center lockers targeted in recent thefts

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local fitness centers have been targeted by someone who is breaking into gym lockers.
The Medford Police Department said on November 18 and 19, at least one suspect entered separate women’s locker rooms and broke into lockers. In both cases, purses were taken and cars were stolen. The suspect or suspects went on spending sprees before the victims realized their cards were stolen.
According to MPD, the thefts occurred at Superior Fitness on Cardley Avenue and Planet Fitness on Center Drive during the afternoon.
Both vehicles stolen were Subarus, which police said could be a coincidence. One of them is still missing, described at a 2016 tan Subaru Crosstrek with Oregon plate 722 JZL.
“We are asking gym managers to be vigilant in checking in guests and be sure people cannot sneak in,” MPD said. “Ladies need to take extra precaution with their lockers as well, perhaps leave your belongings at home, and keep your car keys with you or near you while you work out.”