Five arrested in N. California burglary, gun theft

CEDARVILLE, Calif. – Five people were arrested in Modoc County in connection with a burglary and gun theft.
The Modoc County Sheriff’s Office said sometime between late January and the middle of February, two large semi-trailers on a property in Cedarville, California were broken into. Suspects used a cutting tool to gain access to two large gun safes inside the trailers. They got away with over 20 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and rare coins. Four small motorbikes and thousands of dollars worth of tools were also taken.
On February 24, deputies said they served a narcotics search warrant at the Alturas home of 40-year-old Jeramy Hinton. During the search, they found over 20 firearms along with ammunition and the four motorbikes stolen from the Cedarville trailer. Ten grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl was also found.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies noticed a vehicle driving past Hinton’s home during the search. Inside the vehicle were three suspects thought to be involved in the Cedarville burglary. The vehicle was stopped and three people were detained: 23-year-old Kemo Benavente, 20-year-old Keith Benavente and 20-year-old Christian Lee. Deputies said Keith Benavente had an illegally-modified assault rifle. All three men were arrested.
The day after the arrests, two more search warrants were served in connection with the burglary. More stolen guns were found along with coins and other stolen property. Parts and pieces used to manufacture “assault rifles” were also found, according to the sheriff’s office. 27-year-old Cody Stomski was arrested for possession of a banned assault rifle and possession of methamphetamine.
All five suspects were lodged in the Modoc County Jail.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 530-233-4416.