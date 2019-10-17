Five arrests made in Medford motel robbery investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. – Five people were arrested during an investigation into an armed robbery at a Medford motel.
Medford police said on the morning of October 11, a woman and her boyfriend were in their motel room at the Econo Lodge on Riverside Avenue when three suspects entered the room and pistol-whipped the boyfriend and stole property before they got in a Volkswagen SUV.
The victims got in their Mercedes sedan in an attempt to block the suspects, but the suspects rammed them before driving away.
According to MPD, the victims tried chasing down the suspects, but the victims crashed into a rock wall near East Main Street and Eastwood Avenue.
The victims claimed the suspects made off with over $100,000 in gold coins along with cash and electronics.
The day after the robbery, the suspects’ unoccupied vehicle was found on Payne Road in Phoenix. It was seized as evidence.
Eventually, officers were able to identify two of the suspects as 30-year-old Sedale Threets and 30-year-old Dustin Mack. Threets was reportedly the one who used the handgun.
On October 16, detectives were made aware of people trying to sell the stolen gold coins at various coin shops.
Detectives said they surveilled a coin store on 8th and Grape Streets and saw the suspects leaving. They followed two vehicles that drove away together. Eventually, detectives tried to box the vehicles in. One fled, the other stayed. Inside the vehicle that stayed was 24-year-old Mariha Lynn Mack. She was arrested on outstanding warrants.
Officers converged on the area trying to find the vehicle that got away, which was lost on Poplar Drive. However, witnesses in the area pointed out three people running away. Officers captured the suspects near Steelhead Run Drive. They were identified as 30-year-old Dustin Mack, 35-year-old Matthew Andress and 37-year-old Michelle Kleiser. They all had outstanding warrants.
The investigation then led detectives to an Airbnb on Lone Pine Road where Sadele Threets was staying. The property was placed under surveillance until Threets left the home in an Uber. The vehicle was pulled over on McAndrews Road and Ross Lane where Threets was arrested without incident.
About half of the stolen coins were recovered.
One of the three suspects in the original robbery remains unidentified. The case remains under investigation.
MPD listed the following charges for the suspects:
Threets, Sadele:
- Robbery 1st Degree
- Assault 2nd Degree
- Burglary 1st Degree
- Aggravated Theft 1st Degree
Dustin Mack
- Elude Vehicle
- Reckless Driving
- Robbery 1st Degree
- Burglary 1st Degree
- Robbery 3rd Degree
- Aggravated Theft 1st Degree
Matthew Andress
- Probation Violation – Meth
- Possesion of Heroin
- Distribution of Heroin
Mariha Mack
- Probation Violation – Heroin
- Probation Violation – Forged Insturment
- Probation Violation – Meth
- Probation Violation – Supplying Contraband
Michelle Kleiser
- Possession of Heroin
- Supplying Contraband
- Possession of Meth