Five Guys begins hiring

MEDFORD, Ore. — Five Guys is hoping to open in Medford by September 15th, but before that happens they need to make sure they have enough people to work there.
Monday, Five Guys held interviews at the Medford Armory.
The burger chain is looking to hire about 65 people ahead of opening day. They say they’re looking for energetic and happy people to fill the spots.
“We’re looking for a very energetic people and happy people and also a nice personality and reliable people,” said General Manager Homero Garza.
The hiring event continues Tuesday from 10 am until 5 p.m.