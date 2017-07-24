Five kids burned in California boat fire

Folsom, Calif. (KTXL/CNN Newsource) – In California, five children were injured Sunday in a boat fire on Folsom Lake
Witness Alisa Chaedler said, “it was a really sad event, they were all huddled around, family was hugging each other.”
A day at Folsom Lake takes a horrible turn when this boat catches fire at browns ravine.
The California State Parks officer on scene tells FOX40 five children ranging in age from five years old to a teenager were taken to a hospital for burn injuries.
California Department of Parks and Recreation Officer Blake Nielsen said, “Varying degrees of second and third degree burns”
The parks department says the fire occurred just moments after the man driving the boat filled up at this gas pump.
Investigators added the man’s inexperience created a situation that caused him to miss a crucial step after filling up his tank, using the boats blower system to ventilate the engine.
Boater Craig Baker said, “Essentially it’s just a pump and it comes out of these pumps right here.”
Baker said ventilating is extremely important because of what can happen like the fire here today. “Well it could explode, so you are supposed to run it before you turn on the ignition – you are supposed to run the vent, I think for like 5 minutes.”
Chaedler said, “It’s an aspect of reality when you see something like that you’re out with your family having a good time and then you pull up to the docs and see all that it’s just really scary.”