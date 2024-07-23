Five people are safe after truck rolls, hits power pole in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Five people are safe after a pickup truck they were in rolled over and hit a power pole in Grants Pass on Monday.

According to Rural Metro Fire, all five people were able to get themselves out of the truck after it rolled in the 4000 block of Cloverlawn Drive.

Police say the accident happened after the driver failed to negotiate a curve, rolled the truck crashing into a utility pole.

The road was shut down temporarily while high voltage lines were shut off by Pacific Power and police could verify whether or not the pole was stable.

Several residents in the immediate area lost power temporarily due to the damage to the utility pole.