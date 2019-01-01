RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/NBC) – A nightclub shooting in South Carolina left five people injured early on New Year’s Day.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting that ultimately led them to three different crime scenes.
Deputies say shots were fired inside Faces Lounge at about 6:20 Tuesday morning after an argument.
They say two men and three women were hit, but it appears they are all expected to be okay.
Deputies say two of the victims went to the hospital by ambulance.
The other three either drove themselves or were driven by others, including one victim that ended up at a nearby Hardee’s.
Deputies say they have a person of interest, but there are no suspects.