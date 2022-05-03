Five Republican candidates face off in Oregon gubernatorial debate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Oregon’s May primary election is just two weeks away, and five of the leading Republican candidates for governor hope to make their mark in a Tuesday debate, hosted by the City Club of Portland and moderated by KGW’s Laural Porter and David Molko.

The debate begins at noon, and KGW will stream it live on YouTube and the KGW app.

Tuesday’s debate is the last in a series of six primary debates that the club has hosted over the past month, including an April 22 Democratic primary debate between Tina Kotek and Tobias Read.

Kotek and Read are the frontrunners on the Democratic ticket, but the Republican roster is wider, both in terms of the total number of candidates in the running and the number who appear to be near the top of the pack heading into the primary.

For a full list of all the candidates running for governor, check out KGW’s candidate breakdown and see where the candidates stand on the issues.

Here’s a rundown of each of the candidates in Tuesday’s debate:

Bridget Barton

Occupation: Political consultant

Lives in: West Linn

Christine Drazan

Occupation: State Representative (resigned in January)

Lives in: Canby



Jessica Gomez

Occupation: CEO in electronics manufacturing

Lives in: Medford



Bud Pierce

Occupation: Physician

Lives in: Salem



Stan Pulliam

Occupation: Mayor of Sandy, insurance executive

Lives in: Sandy