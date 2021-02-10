Five wounded in Minnesota health clinic shooting

Police Chief Pat Budke said his officers immediately began rendering first aid and took the suspect into custody when they arrived on the scene at the Allina Health Urgent Care – Buffalo Crossroads Clinic.
The suspect was later identified as 76-year-old Gregory Paul Ulrich, a resident of Buffalo with a lengthy record of interactions with police.
“The history that we have as a department with this individual makes it most likely that this incident was targeted with this facility or someone in that facility,” Chief Pat Budke told reporters, adding that Ulrich had been “unhappy” with health care he’d received.
Investigators say there is no indication this is an act of domestic terrorism, and they believe the suspect acted alone.
