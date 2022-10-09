Flags at half-staff for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

MEDFORD, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on October 9th for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.

The day is about remembering firefighters like Logan Taylor, who died in August battling The Rum Creek Fire, and others like him, who gave their lives protecting their communities. Fire stations around the country held memorials to remember those lost.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the fire service to do the job that we do, to be appreciated the way we are by the public. I think it is our responsibility to honor those who have taken a sacrifice above and beyond to help others,” said Shift Captain, Scott Downing of Fire District 3.

Downing says fire stations around the country honor fallen firefighters in many different ways, like shining a red light on their fire station, having a moment of silence, or blasting their sirens and ringing their bells.