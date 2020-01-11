Flames destroy RV in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – An RV is a total loss from a fire in Grants Pass on Friday.
Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and Rural Metro Fire say they were called out to the fire in the 1800 block of Allen Creek Road just before 6 p.m. Crews say a small RV trailer was up in flames when they go there and the fire was spreading to nearby trees.
Everyone inside the trailer got out safely. Crews were able to knock out the fire pretty quickly, but the RV was destroyed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.