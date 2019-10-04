Flavored vaping products temporarily banned in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown ordered a temporary halt to the sale of flavored vaping products.
On October 4, Brown issued Executive Order 19-09, which directs state agencies to ban the sale of flavored vaping products until the cause of a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related injuries and deaths is addressed.
“My first priority is to safeguard the health of all Oregonians,” said Governor Brown. “By keeping potentially unsafe products off of store shelves and out of the hands of Oregon’s children and youth, we prevent exposing more people to potentially dangerous chemical compounds, and help lessen the chance of further tragedy for any other Oregon family.”
Governor Brown said the safest option for Oregonians is to avoid all vaping products until the cause of the illnesses is identified.
Brown stated, “This order will help protect Oregon households in the short term, but federal action is long overdue to address this national public health crisis. It’s time for the FDA to regulate flavored vaping products and other additives for what they are: products that are addictive, dangerous, and targeted squarely at our youth.”
A press release stated the temporary order calls for a 180-day ban on all flavored vaping products, using the rulemaking authority of the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Liquor Control Commission.
The executive order also calls for state agencies to develop plans within 90 days regarding the following:
- Consumer warnings about the dangers of vaping
- Ingredient disclosure for vaping products
- Testing of vaping products to determine product safety
- Improving health care provider reporting of vaping-related lung injuries to OHA
- Increasing access to FDA-approved cessation services and methods
- Establishing a statewide prevention and education campaign aimed at discouraging the use of vaping products
You can read the entire order here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1U_EFAy1MUYGkWuU_sL0XF7SP1fIyjliH/view