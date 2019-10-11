Flavored vaping products will be temporarily banned in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – The sale of vaping products with added flavors will be temporarily banned in Oregon starting October 15.
The announcement comes after a second Oregonian died from a vaping-related illness and the Oregon Health Authority urged a temporary ban on flavored vaping products.
On October 4, Brown issued Executive Order 19-09, which directed state agencies to ban the sale of flavored vaping products until the cause of the nationwide outbreak of vaping-related injuries and deaths is addressed.
“My first priority is to safeguard the health of all Oregonians,” said Governor Brown. “By keeping potentially unsafe products off of store shelves and out of the hands of Oregon’s children and youth, we prevent exposing more people to potentially dangerous chemical compounds, and help lessen the chance of further tragedy for any other Oregon family.”
On October 11, the OLCC and OHA filed temporary rules to ban cannabis and nicotine vaping products with added flavors for six months starting on October 15. The ban covers products that contain nicotine, THC and CBD.
State officials said, “The ban covers all tobacco and cannabis (marijuana and hemp) vaping products that contain natural or artificial flavors including, but not limited to, chocolate, coffee, cocoa, menthol, mint, wintergreen, vanilla, honey, coconut, licorice, nuts, fruit, any candy, dessert, alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage, herb or spice. Tobacco-flavored tobacco or nicotine products, as well as marijuana-flavored marijuana or THC products that use only marijuana-derived flavorings, including terpenes, are not included in the ban.”
The OLCC and OHA said they’ll spend the next six months working to develop regulatory changes at the state level to make flavored vaping products safe for Oregonians.
