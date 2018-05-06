Home
Fliers left on east Medford driveways look to recruit for KKK

MEDFORD, Ore.– Residents in east Medford woke up to find peculiar fliers on their driveways carrying a folded paper and piece of candy.

Inside, however, the flier revealed that it was recruitment for the United Northern and Southern Knights, a segment of the Ku Klux Klan.

Using words like “Christian,” “Non-violent” and “White” as descriptions, the flier asked that men and women in the area visit their website to learn how to join.

The Medford Police Department received several phone calls from residents and are currently investigating the matter. It’s unknown how many fliers were handed out and who was behind it.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Medford Police Department.

