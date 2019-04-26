Flint water crisis: 5 years later

FLINT, Mich. (NBC News) – Thursday marked five years since officials in Flint, Michigan began to draw the city’s drinking water from the Flint River.
Soon after the switch, residents complained the water was brown, the odor was awful and the taste was terrible. High levels of lead were eventually discovered in the blood of people who drank the water.
News of the crisis attracted national attention, and eventually, government officials faced criminal charges and the city began to replace the old pipes.
Five years later, there are still long lines for bottled water and the city is still telling its residents not to drink the tap water. Flint’s water has been testing clean, but officials say more tests are needed over a longer period of time before the water can be considered safe.
