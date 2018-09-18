Flood risk remains in Florence’s wake

WILMINGTON, N.C. (NBC News) – The rain has stopped, but the water continues to climb in the wake of Hurricane Florence.
“Currently there are 16 rivers at major flood stage with an additional three forecast to peak at major flood stage tomorrow and Thursday,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper warned Tuesday.
At least 31 people have died as a result of Florence.
Entire towns have been swallowed. In many areas, the only way out is by boat.
“We continue to be engaged in large-scale search and rescue,” North Carolina Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry said.
Hundreds of thousands are still without electricity as crews work round-the-clock to restore power, and more than 10,000 families remain in shelters.
