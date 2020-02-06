Flooding continues in Washington State

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (KING) – Heavy rain in Washington State continues to cause flooding and swollen rivers.
In Issaquah, east of Seattle, several cars are deep underwater.
Governor Jay Inslee has issued an emergency proclamation for 19 counties due to the severe weather that’s expected to last through the weekend.
Most of western Washington’s rivers are under a flood watch or warning.
Up to four more inches of rain could fall in the Puget Sound lowlands and foothills.
The Cedar River was raging Thursday.
There is also a risk for landslides in lower elevations and an avalanche warning for the Cascades.
