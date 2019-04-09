Flooding forces school closures Tuesday, April 9th

LAKEVIEW, Ore. — All Lake County School District 7 schools are closed Tuesday, April 9th. This as parts of Lakeview and Lake County are dealing with widespread flooding near the Bullard and Deadman Creek areas.
Emergency officials say the creeks are overflowing as a result of recent storms and snow melt. Officials say while water is coming over the spillway, the Bullard Canyon Dam is still intact and will be monitored overnight Monday. Currently, there are no evacuations orders in place.
South Central Lake County and South Central Oregon are under a flood warning until 3:15 am Tuesday. Residents can get sand bags at The Town Shop on the 200 block of North N Street.