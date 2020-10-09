Flooding risk for millions as Hurricane Delta pushes ashore

The sights and sounds of hurricanes are now all too familiar to those along the southwestern coast of Louisiana.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said, “With what we have been through with [Hurricane] Laura, looking at Hurricane Delta really is a scary proposition.
Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said, “Still close to 10,000 people in hotels and shelters, not even back home or their home parish yet. This is just another blow.”
Delta is expected to bring hurricane conditions and life-threatening storm surge to portions of the northern gulf while the storm is moving more quickly than Hurricane Laura did in August. Five million people are still at risk of flooding while evacuations and curfews were ordered.
While in some areas of Louisiana, homeowners who stayed in places like Vermillion Parish are now keeping a close eye on the water that surrounds them.
After passing through northern Louisiana, Hurricane Delta will move northeast up the eastern coast, bringing up to six inches of rain as far north as New Jersey.