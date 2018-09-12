Florence’s path shifts south

(NBC News) – Time is running out to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Florence.
“Disaster is at the doorstep and is coming in,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper warned Wednesday.
Millions from Virginia to South Carolina are in the path of the massive Category 3 storm, which is expected to make landfall with winds approaching 130 miles per hour before dumping a deluge of rain on North and South Carolina.
Despite mandatory evacuation orders, some are choosing to stay.
“I’ve got food, now we’ve got a generator, and we’ll do the best we can,” said Diane Manse of Wilmington.
