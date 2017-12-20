Florida Boy Scout leader faces child porn charges

UMATILLA, Fla. (WESH/NBC News) – A Florida Boy Scouts leader has been arrested on child pornography charges.
Michael Douglas Hanen, 67, of Umatilla faces 38 counts of possession of child pornography.
Hanen was a Lake County pack leader with the Boy Scouts, officials said.
Investigators launched an investigation after receiving a tip about Hanen’s connection to images depicting child pornography.
During the execution of a search warrant, agents conducted a forensic preview of a digital device and found 38 files of children who appeared to be under the age of 18 depicted in sexual images.
The judge granted Hanen a $10,000 for each of his 38 counts on Wednesday. He will be prosecuted by the state attorney’s office in the Ninth Judicial Circuit.
