Hurricane Isaias takes aim

(NBC News) – Coastal residents from Florida to the Carolinas are bracing for the impact of Hurricane Isaias.
The storm is now projected to skirt the entire length of the Sunshine State’s east coast, but wary experts know a change in that track by just a few miles west can turn a gentle storm into a major disaster.
Isiais caused flooding across Puerto Rico Thursday as a tropical storm, then strengthened into a Category One hurricane just before midnight.
As one of the nation’s coronavirus hotspots, a major hurricane could pose a dual threat both to public health and homes and businesses in Florida.
State COVID-19 testing centers have been temporarily shut down.
The storm could hit the North Carolina coast and then the Mid-Atlantic states early next week.
A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for Ocracoke Island, part of North Carolina’s outer banks.
