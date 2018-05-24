Florida candidate: no votes for Puerto Ricans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WESH) – A Republican candidate for Florida’s 6th Congressional district was recorded recently saying displaced Puerto Ricans shouldn’t be allowed to register to vote in Florida.
In a video posted to YouTube by his opponent, Fred Costello, Ward was asked about Puerto Ricans who have recently moved to the area and requested help.
“First of all, I don’t think they should be allowed to register to vote,” Ward said in response.
Ward continued to say he believes the Democratic Party is hoping to change the voting registers in parts of the state.
“We should be looking to put the Puerto Ricans back in their homes,” he continued. “So the idea that they can come to the mainland United States — I don’t necessarily have a problem with that, but I think we should be thinking about it in terms of getting them back home and providing the capital and resources to rebuild Puerto Rico, which I honestly think is where they belong,” Ward said.
Ward issued a statement Wednesday saying he stands by what he said.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2GKvO5x