Florida Gov. DeSantis says state won’t order COVID vaccines for young kids

MIAMI, Fla. (WPLG/CNN) – Florida’s governor said the state will not help the White House distribute COVID-19 vaccines to young kids who live there.

Wednesday, vaccine advisers for the FDA voted to recommend expanding the emergency use authorizations for COVID vaccines to children as young as six months.

Governor Ron Desantis (R-Fla.) said Thursday he does not believe any state programs are needed to make sure children have access to vaccines.

There’s a surplus of this,” he said. “Doctors can get it. Hospitals can get it. But there’s not gonna be any state programs that are gonna be trying to, you know, get COVID jabs to infants and toddlers and newborns. That’s not something that we think is appropriate, and so that’s not where we’re going to be utilizing our resources in that regard.”

The Biden administration had made 10 million vaccine doses available to states and other areas for pre-order.

Florida is the only state that did not pre-order vaccines for children under the age of five.

FDA experts recommended the vaccine be approved for the littlest kids this week and advisers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are set to make a decision soon.