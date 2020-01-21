Florida man accused of stabbing pro-Trump boss

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A Florida construction worker is accused of stabbing his boss—a Trump supporter—and then laying an American flag next to his body.
28-year-old Mason Toney appeared in court after he was arrested in connection with the murder of 28-year-old William Knight.
According to his co-workers, Toney carried strong anti-government beliefs and believed the government was out to get him.
Police said they were called to a construction site in Orlando around 10:30 Monday morning after Knight’s body was found lying next to an excavator.
Witnesses said they tried to stop Toney from stabbing his boss but he came at them with a knife.
Toney is being held without bond.