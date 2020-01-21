Home
Florida man accused of stabbing pro-Trump boss

Florida man accused of stabbing pro-Trump boss

Crime News U.S. & World

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A Florida construction worker is accused of stabbing his boss—a Trump supporter—and then laying an American flag next to his body.

28-year-old Mason Toney appeared in court after he was arrested in connection with the murder of 28-year-old William Knight.

According to his co-workers, Toney carried strong anti-government beliefs and believed the government was out to get him.

Police said they were called to a construction site in Orlando around 10:30 Monday morning after Knight’s body was found lying next to an excavator.

Witnesses said they tried to stop Toney from stabbing his boss but he came at them with a knife.

Toney is being held without bond.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »