Florida man yells at elderly woman over mask

The person behind the camera told WINK an elderly woman inside the store asked the man to put on a mask. Costco says you have to wear a face-covering at all times inside, employees and shoppers. But the man shooting the video says this man started yelling and harassing the older woman. When he cut in, the man started yelling at him.
The Ted Todd Insurance Agency in Bonita Springs says the man in the video is a former employee. They fired him when social media users alerted them to the video. They say the behavior is in direct conflict with the company values.
Shopper Cristian Tulbure said, “The guy didn’t want to respect the rules.” A rule unmasking a lot of emotion.
Costco shopper Penny Holt said, “They’re infringing on my civil rights also by not wearing the masks so they’re very self-centered people.”
“They don’t want to bring it back home to their friends or their families so I think he’s in the wrong there obviously clearly,” said shopper Rocky Olah.
A local TV station reports it reached out to the man in the video, but hasn’t heard back yet.
The county sheriff’s office said it’s aware of the incident.