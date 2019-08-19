Florida parents who refused chemotherapy for son fight for custody

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – A trial to determine whether two Tampa Bay, Florida parents will regain custody of their son, who is battling cancer, began Monday morning. The parents have been fighting to get custody back for months.
Joshua McAdams and Taylor Bland-ball, the parents of 4-year-old Noah McAdams, made global headlines when they refused chemotherapy for their son after he was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia.
Preferring a more organic treatment, they took Noah to Kentucky to seek alternative medicines, which triggered a missing child alert.
Law enforcement tracked them down there and when they returned to Tampa Bay, the parents lost custody.
The judge also ordered immediate chemotherapy for Noah.
Noah’s dad, Joshua McAdams, took the stand Monday where the assistant attorney general brought up his past history of mental illness and a domestic violence incident.
Right now, Noah lives with his grandparents and his parents only get limited visitation.