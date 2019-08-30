Florida preps for Hurrican Dorian

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (NBC) – Millions of Floridians woke up and wondered if Hurricane Dorian is headed their way and preparing for what forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say will be a major hurricane when it makes landfall in the next few days.
In Cocoa Beach, it’s very calm for now. And officials, first responders urging resident not only in Cocoa Beach but across the entire state right now to use this time wisely. Use it to prepare before conditions take a dramatic turn for the worse
Florida Governor Ron Desantis said, “You do have time before it reaches to prepare if you have not done so.”
Right now, the entire peninsula of Florida is in the forecast cone, all 67 counties under an emergency watch as well because we just don’t know where this storm is going to wind up. It looks like at this point it will make landfall sometime late Monday evening into early Tuesday morning as a Category 4 storm with winds over 130 miles-per-hour.
Friday morning the strength of the storm was upgraded from Category 2 to Category 3.
There are lines at grocery stores, lines at gas stations, home improvement stores selling out of supplies and generators. Millions of people are preparing for the punch that Dorian may bring here to Florida.
Evacuations not in place at this point because forecasters don’t know where this storm is going to strike.
Gov. Desantis said, “We urge all Floridians to have 7 days worth of food, medicine and water.”
Officials also urging residents to pack the things you are going to need should your zone becomes one that needs to be evacuated. They want people to be ready to go at a moment’s notice.