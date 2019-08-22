Florida serial killer scheduled to be executed Thursday

STARK, FLa. (WTLV) – A Florida serial killer sentenced to death for a decades-old murder is scheduled to be executed Thursday evening.
57-year-old Gary Ray Bowles was convicted of killing Walter Hinton in 1994 in Jacksonville.
While Hinton slept, Bowles reportedly dropped a concrete block on Hinton’s head, then strangled him when he woke up.
After being arrested, Bowles confessed to murdering Hinton and admitted to five additional murders across Florida, Georgia, and Maryland.
Evidence gathered by police suggests Bowles possessed a hatred of homosexuals and targeted homosexual men.
He is scheduled to be executed in Starke, Florida.