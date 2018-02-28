Florida sheriff pushes voluntary gun restrictions

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Sheriff Ken Mascara will be mailing letters to 84 federal firearms licensed gun dealers in St. Lucie County Tuesday, asking them to voluntarily stop selling semi-automatic weapons to anyone under 21-years-old.
Before the letters hit the mail, Mascara has already personally called about 10 gun dealers to talk about his request. So far, it’s being well received, including by the owner of Paramount Pawn and Jewelry in Port St. Lucie.
John O’Neill said his shop sells about 50 AR-15s each month. They are popular for hunting or target practice. “It’s easy as far as magazines go, to not have to constantly reload it,” O’Neill said.
O’Neill does not mind the sheriff’s request to not sell semi-automatic weapons to anyone under 21. That has already been his practice for his five years as owner of the business.
“We have the right to refuse business to anyone,” O’Neill said.
He also said it is very rare to have anyone under 21 inquire about a semi-automatic.
