Florida teen dies protecting sister from alleged burglar

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WBBH) – Students at a Florida high school held a vigil over the weekend in honor of Khyler Edman, the 15-year-old who died while protecting his little sister after an armed burglar broke into their home.
More than 100 family members, friends, and community members came to the family’s Port Charlotte home Sunday evening to share memories, sing songs, and put sky-lanterns into the air in honor of Khyler.
The teenager was killed while protecting his younger sibling after a career criminal, 27-year-old Ryan Cole, allegedly stabbed the teen while on a crime spree in the neighborhood.
Khyler, a member of the ROTC, is being remembered as a hero by everyone, including his former classmates. Family and friends are raising money for funeral expenses. As of Sunday evening, more than $20,000 had been raised toward their $25,000 goal.
Cole has been arrested for burglary and theft.