Florida toddler recovering from kidney transplant after plea on social media

PALM BEACH GARDEN, Fla. (WPTV) – A Florida toddler in desperate need of a kidney transplant is on the road to recovery after his mother turned to social medial in August asking for a kidney donor for her son.
There’s a lot of laughing and smiling in the Chesson home after 2-year-old Colton had a kidney transplant.
Lisa Chesson is Colton’s mom. She said, “It has changed our whole life as a family and we get to see our two-year-old in a way that we have never seen him before.”
It’s all thanks to a major donation by Drew Schneider. The 21-year-old saw Lisa’s social media post about her son needing a kidney transplant. Drew realized her mother had met Lisa years ago. Her mother supported her decision.
Drew said, “Well, actually, when I went and got tested, I said to my mom in the car a couple of days later, ‘I feel like I’m a match.’”
The September 30th kidney surgery would bring the families back together.
Colton and Drew are on the road to recovery. Drew, who owns a cheerleading company, is almost back to her usual active lifestyle.
And so far Colton is adjusting well to his new kidney.
Drew said, “A two-year-old boy is being able to play games and bathe and be lively with his family and go places because I was able to give him a kidney.”
“I don’t think she will ever know how thankful we are,” Lisa said, “My husband and I talk about it every night, we pray and thank god every night.”
Drew is hopeful Colton might get something else from her. “Maybe he will get my attitude,” Drew joked, “unfortunately for Lisa! Just kidding. Maybe he will get my attitude. I kind of have, I’m a little spunky.”