Flounce Fire jumps to 50 acres near Lost Creek Lake

PROSPECT, Ore. – Firefighters are pretty confident lightning started the Flounce Fire, which began around 5 p.m. on Monday. The Flounce Fire is located about 2 miles north of Lost Creek Lake. It initially burned 10 acres, then it grew consuming more than 50 acres.
Water drops were made from helicopters, but the air crafts had to wait until a storm finished moving through.
The fire has been burning toward Lewis Road near Prospect. For a while some structures were threatened, but no one was evacuated.
NBC5 News is Your Place for updates on this fire. While fire crews tell us the fire is dying down tonight, they do expect it to pick back up in the morning.
