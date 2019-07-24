‘Flower it Forward’ at Del Rio Vineyards

GOLD HILL, Ore.– Flower it forward. That’s what a Gold Hill winery is asking people to do during their annual flower picking event.
Since about 2015, Del Rio Vineyard’s owners have been planting zinnias on the vineyard’s property for anyone to pick for free! Midway through July, the flowers are blooming and people are flocking to the vineyard.
Owner Jolee Wallace says the only condition for picking is that you must pick a bouquet for someone else. People are also encouraged to write in the booklet near the fields sharing who the flowers are going to.
“From the VA to hospitals, a lot go to cemeteries of people that have passed away and they write those sweet notes in there about that,” said Wallace. “I mean, it just makes you want to do it again.”
The flowers keep flowering through the year, so you can keep picking until the first frost.
