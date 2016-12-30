Flu cases on the rise in Jackson County

Medford, Ore. – Flu cases are on the rise in Jackson County, and health experts are advising residents to take precautions to avoid spreading the illness.
Jackson County Public Health reports the cases of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) in the county are higher than the state-wide average.
In addition, officials have received two reports of ILI outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the county.
“It’s not too late to get vaccinated. Getting a flu vaccine is the most effective way to prevent the flu, but it doesn’t stop there,” said Dr. Jim Shames, Jackson County Health Officer “Jackson County residents can prevent the spread of flu by staying home when sick, washing hands, and covering coughs and sneezes.”
Jackson County Health and Human Services provided a list of guidelines to help fight the flu.
- Stay at home and limit contact with others if you are sick; that includes saying home from work or school when you are sick.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue out when you are done.
- Wash your hands with soap and water. Use an alcohol-based hand rub if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may have flu germs on them.
- Avoid getting coughed and sneezed on.